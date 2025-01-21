Unsold stands in Eastern Cape eco-estate on liquidation sale
Development rights for 129 unsold residential stands in the Kenton Eco-Estate in the Eastern Cape are being sold by private tender due to the liquidation of one of its developers.
With 330 stands in the private and eco-friendly nature reserve community, the estate is governed by the Kenton Eco Estate Home Owners Association NPC, a separate legal entity from Kenton Eco Estate Limited, which is in liquidation...
