Business chamber launches platform to connect investors with local opportunities

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has launched a new portal to connect investors with suppliers and service providers in the city.
The Bay of Opportunity portal seeks to showcase key chamber service desks such as the trade and investment desk, exporters desk, entrepreneurship desk, skills development desk and the local reinvention economy think-tank.
Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said the portal is a game-changer for the region.
“We are proud to have created a platform that aligns with our unified vision to position the Bay as the go-to destination for manufacturing and business investment in Africa.
“By connecting investors with crucial resources and local opportunities, we are not only encouraging economic growth but fostering collaboration and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” she said.
The website, launched last week, is positioned as a one-stop shop for investors, offering easy access to vital business information and local services.
It is available to all investors and businesses looking to explore opportunities in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“The platform’s strength lies in its ability to simplify and centralise critical resources for investors.
“It’s not just a website, it’s a key tool for driving collaboration, creating new business ventures and ensuring that the Bay becomes a hub for economic opportunity,” she said.
It was designed pro-bono by Gqeberha-based software development firm Wirk.
Wirk chief operations officer Nico Claassen said: “We are extremely proud to have contributed to the development of the Bay of Opportunity portal.
“By providing this invaluable resource pro bono, we hope to empower investors to easily access the tools and connections they need to succeed in the Bay.”
The portal launch coincides with the start of the Bay of Opportunity programme, which was also recently started by the chamber.
The initiative leverages the influence, networks and expertise of respected business leaders to create pathways for investment, business-to-business linkages and partnerships, all focused on driving economic growth in the region.
By engaging influential ambassadors, Van Huyssteen said the aim is to unlock new opportunities, showcase the unique advantages of the Bay, and attract global investors.
“The Bay of Opportunity Ambassadors Programme is a collaborative strategy to attract investment, generate employment, and contribute to the region's prosperity,” she said.
“The programme is not just about promoting the region — it’s about creating a united voice that highlights Nelson Mandela Bay as a hub for innovation and opportunity.
“By having credible business leaders actively champion the Bay, we are fostering a sense of collective pride and commitment to driving economic success.”
Key features of the Bay of Opportunity Ambassadors Programme include bringing together influential and prominent business leaders from various industries who are passionate about the economic potential of Nelson Mandela Bay.
They will also do investment promotion by actively advocating for the Bay during business engagements, conferences and networking events, highlighting the region’s strategic location, skilled workforce and thriving business ecosystem.
The programme will also try to showcase local success and be responsible for crafting a unified message that will create a cohesive narrative that emphasises the Bay’s strengths and its potential for growth in key sectors.
The website can be visited at www.bayofopportunity.com.
The Herald
Business chamber launches platform to connect investors with local opportunities
Bay of Opportunity portal aligns with vision to position city as go-to destination for manufacturing and business investment , CEO says
Image: SUPPLIED
