Cerebos invests R17m to expand operations at Coega
Cerebos has signed a 10-year lease and will expand its operations at Coega's special economic zone with a R17m investment.
The expansion into the adjacent Lension Facility in zone 7 is a milestone for the special economic zone, doubling Cerebos's operational footprint...
