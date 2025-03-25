Business

Cerebos invests R17m to expand operations at Coega

By Herald Reporter - 25 March 2025

Cerebos has signed a 10-year lease and will expand its operations at Coega's special economic zone with a R17m investment.

The expansion into the adjacent Lension Facility in zone 7 is a milestone for the special economic zone, doubling Cerebos's operational footprint...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters
Rome mail center sees surge in letters for ‘Papa Francesco’ | REUTERS

Most Read