SA citrus exports to meet global demands in 2025
Supply and excellent quality of fruit bodes for balanced season ahead
SA’s citrus exports are expected to remain steady this season, aligning with the five-year average and ensuring a stable supply for global markets.
According to Citrus Growers’ Association Southern Africa chair Gerrit van der Merwe, the projections indicate neither an oversupply nor a shortage...
