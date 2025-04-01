These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March

Sales of new vehicles surged in March, signalling increased consumer confidence in South Africa.
Motor industry umbrella body Naamsa reported 49,493 sales last month, a 12.5% increase over March 2024. Passenger cars led the charge, soaring by 25.3% to 33,447 units, driven by robust consumer demand and a stable lending environment, said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.
“The automotive sector benefited from stable inflation at 3.2% year-on-year in February and earlier monetary easing, which supported consumer confidence and vehicle financing,” he said.
Sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses, at 13,328 units, were 8.4% down. Medium trucks declined 1.8% to 696 units and heavy trucks were down 0.5% to 2,022.
Export sales were 39,477 vehicles last month, a 31.1% increase over March 2024. The growth coincided with this week’s US presidential announcement threatening the future of South African exports, underscoring the sector’s ability to withstand geopolitical shifts, said Mabasa.
Toyota remained the top selling domestic brand in March with 11,660 units, but Suzuki took over from Volkswagen for the third consecutive month as South Africa's second-best-selling brand.
TOP 15 SELLING BRANDS IN MARCH
- Toyota - 11,660
- Suzuki Auto - 5,284
- Volkswagen group - 4,913
- Hyundai - 3,103
- Ford - 2,907
- Isuzu - 2,759
- Nissan - 2,303
- Mahindra - 2,253
- GWM - 2,066
- Chery - 1,902
- Kia - 1,402
- Renault - 1,402
- BMW group - 1,337
- Omoda and Jaecoo - 806
- Mercedes-Benz - 563
TOP 30 SELLING MODELS
- Toyota Hilux - 2,923
- Isuzu D-Max - 2,250
- Ford Ranger - 2,179
- VW Polo Vivo - 1,703
- Suzuki Swift - 1,608
- Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,570
- Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,344
- Nissan Magnite - 1,223
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 1,215
- Haval Jolion - 1,102
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,102
- Toyota Starlet - 1,075
- Suzuki Fronx - 1,052
- Toyota Starlet Cross - 957
- VW Polo - 932
- Nissan Navara - 835
- Kia Sonet - 817
- Toyota Fortuner - 793
- Mahindra XUV 3XO - 774
- Suzuki Ertiga - 749
- Toyota Urban Cruiser - 706
- Renault Kwid - 572
- Toyota Hi-Ace - 569
- Omoda C5 - 559
- Suzuki Baleno - 504
- Toyota Prado - 495
- Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up - 476
- VW T-Cross - 468
- VW Polo Sedan - 423
- Hyundai Exter - 421
These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March
Toyota maintains a strong lead but Volkswagen has been knocked off its throne as South Africa's second most popular brand
Image: Supplied
Sales of new vehicles surged in March, signalling increased consumer confidence in South Africa.
Motor industry umbrella body Naamsa reported 49,493 sales last month, a 12.5% increase over March 2024. Passenger cars led the charge, soaring by 25.3% to 33,447 units, driven by robust consumer demand and a stable lending environment, said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.
“The automotive sector benefited from stable inflation at 3.2% year-on-year in February and earlier monetary easing, which supported consumer confidence and vehicle financing,” he said.
Sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses, at 13,328 units, were 8.4% down. Medium trucks declined 1.8% to 696 units and heavy trucks were down 0.5% to 2,022.
Export sales were 39,477 vehicles last month, a 31.1% increase over March 2024. The growth coincided with this week’s US presidential announcement threatening the future of South African exports, underscoring the sector’s ability to withstand geopolitical shifts, said Mabasa.
Toyota remained the top selling domestic brand in March with 11,660 units, but Suzuki took over from Volkswagen for the third consecutive month as South Africa's second-best-selling brand.
TOP 15 SELLING BRANDS IN MARCH
TOP 30 SELLING MODELS
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business