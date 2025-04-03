Beyond the bond: ensure your life cover works for you, not just your bank

Home is where the heart is. There’s nothing quite like the moment you receive the keys to your very own home. After signing all the paperwork, it’s officially yours.

But let’s take a step back ...

When you applied for your bond, your bank likely required you to take out life cover to protect the loan in case something happened to you. That makes sense, right?

What doesn’t make sense is that many bank-provided life insurance policies end when your bond is fully paid off — leaving you with no ongoing coverage, despite paying premiums for years. This means that after years of responsible financial planning, you could be left unprotected just when your family might need it the most.

Edge Financial Group believes your life insurance should do more than just settle your bond. The right policy should protect your loved ones well beyond homeownership — ensuring they have financial security for the future.

Make sure your life insurance works for you, not just your bank. Speak to the Edge Financial Group experts and let them help you choose a policy that safeguards both your home and your family’s future.

Contact Edge Financial Group today at 041 581 2509.

This article was sponsored by Edge Financial Group.