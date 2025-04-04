Getting it right from offer to ownership: the crucial role of conveyancers

When someone decides to buy or sell a property, the excitement is usually wrapped up in new beginnings, moving boxes, and dreams of the future. But behind all the paperwork, signatures, and deadlines is a legal expert ensuring that the deal is fair, legal, and protected from future problems. That expert is the conveyancing attorney.

For most people, the world of conveyancing remains invisible. Few stop to think about what goes on behind the scenes once the offer to purchase is signed. But in that hidden space, a growing concern is quietly taking root — one that could ultimately threaten the credibility of the entire property industry if left unaddressed.

The role of the conveyancer has always been one built on trust. Both sellers and purchasers rely on them to act with integrity, to ensure the process is handled correctly, and to protect the rights of all parties involved. They are the neutral legal figure tasked with guiding one of the most important financial transactions in a person’s life. However, over time, concerns have been raised about whether some practices in the property space are compromising that trust.

In a country where the public is already grappling with widespread corruption, attorneys must lead by example. Upholding the law means refusing to participate in underhanded dealings, even when it may appear that “everyone is doing it”. Ethics must not be situational. They are the foundation of the legal profession.