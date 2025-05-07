A leading Market Research Company seeks to employ the services of FIELD RESEARCHERS in Port Elizabeth to work on a project-to-project basis.
Applicants need to possess interviewing skills, numeracy at Matric or equivalent level, computer literacy, and have passed at least 5 Matric subjects.
All applicants must be fluent in at least two languages (Including English). Forward CVs to yolanda@plus94.co.za or enquire via the WhatsApp number: 079 538 3867.
Field Researchers Vacancy
