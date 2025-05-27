Workshop focuses on dealing with cyber threats
The Exporters Eastern Cape recently hosted a cybersecurity crisis simulation workshop in Gqeberha to educate businesses on how to deal with cyber threats.
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) estimates the impact of cybercrime on the SA economy to be R2.2bn a year...
