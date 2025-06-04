Supermarket group SPAR reports slight drop in earnings

Supermarket retailer SPAR Group reported on Wednesday a marginal decline in half-year earnings as group revenue from continuing operations remained steady at R66.1bn.
The retailer said headline earnings per share from continuing operations fell by 0.4% to 450.1c in the 26 weeks ended March 28, down from 451.9c a year earlier.
Group operating profit increased by 1.6% to R1.5bn, supported by improved cost discipline, with its operating margin stable at 2.2%.
In Southern Africa, wholesale turnover increased by 1.7% to R49.9bn, reflecting the ongoing pressure on consumer spending, compounded by lower food inflation, Mozambique post-election unrest, the timing of Easter falling in the second half of this financial year and shop closures in Gauteng, SPAR said.
Combined grocery and liquor wholesale revenue rose by 1.1%, while retail revenue increased by 1.9%, with like-for-like sales up 1.6%.
Growth was underpinned by strong momentum in the lower-income customer segment, while the middle and upper segments' performance lagged the market, the retailer said.
Ireland reported local currency revenue fell by 0.6% in an environment where inflation is challenging volumes in the retail convenience sector.
