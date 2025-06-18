Bay business chamber and Agbiz form partnership to promote agriculture economy in province
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz) have initiated a strategic partnership, setting the stage for collaboration across the agricultural value chain in the Eastern Cape.
The partnership reflects a commitment to advancing agribusiness development and leveraging shared resources to overcome key challenges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.