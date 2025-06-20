The agency is inviting all the interested parties mainly manufacturers/suppliers of stationery packs to furnish the agency with their full specific details. The full terms of reference as well as data will be provided upon request to the below email address.
The manufacturers/suppliers will be obliged to provide specific warehousing facilities in the Eastern Cape for the picking/packing of the stationery packs, employing local people (in terms of local economic development) as well as assisting with the loading of the vehicles of the local SMME's involved in the distribution of the stationery packs to schools.
The agency reserves the right to select one or multiple manufacturers/suppliers based on quality and price.
Interested parties should email registrations@lebonelitho.co.za for all relevant documentation no later than the 27th June 2025. Details on closing of RFP will be on the RFP document.
Sponsored
Request For Proposal: Lebone DSV Consortium
Request for proposal for supply, warehousing, picking and packing of stationery packs to all designated schools for the Eastern Cape department of Education
The agency is inviting all the interested parties mainly manufacturers/suppliers of stationery packs to furnish the agency with their full specific details. The full terms of reference as well as data will be provided upon request to the below email address.
The manufacturers/suppliers will be obliged to provide specific warehousing facilities in the Eastern Cape for the picking/packing of the stationery packs, employing local people (in terms of local economic development) as well as assisting with the loading of the vehicles of the local SMME's involved in the distribution of the stationery packs to schools.
The agency reserves the right to select one or multiple manufacturers/suppliers based on quality and price.
Interested parties should email registrations@lebonelitho.co.za for all relevant documentation no later than the 27th June 2025. Details on closing of RFP will be on the RFP document.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business