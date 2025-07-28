Academy has passion for building cricketers for the future

When he was four years old, Elnathan Meiri held a cricket bat for the first time and since then, he has been hooked on the sport.
Fast forward a few years later, Meiri is now a passionate cricket coach and qualified educator.
He started the Unicorn Academy in 2020 to give young cricketers the opportunities he was fortunate to have growing up.
Having represented provincial teams such as the Eastern Province Colts and Northern Cape Heat Colts, he says his journey in the sport has been long and meaningful.
The Unicorn Cricket Academy (formerly known as the Old Grey Cricket Academy) was established in 2020 during Covid, offering young cricketers a place to play cricket matches and train while school sport could not be played.
The academy also creates a revenue stream for the Old Grey Cricket Club.
What is your core service?
We provide private and group coaching as well as match practice for young cricketers to play in a safe, fun, and educational environment and enjoy their cricket.
This has enabled us to provide young cricketers with a unique cricket experience and fulﬁl our mission to foster a love and excitement for cricket in young cricketers.
What makes your business unique?
What truly sets us apart is that our coaches genuinely care about each player’s development, both on and off the field.
Every coach in our team has played cricket at a high level and brings valuable insight into what it takes to succeed at various stages, especially within school systems.
We understand the specific skills required at each age and ability level, and tailor our approach accordingly.
As an academy, we offer a full spectrum of cricketing opportunities: from skills training and mentorship to competitive match play, net sessions on turf pitches, and real-game experience that mirrors school and club structures.
This holistic approach ensures that every cricketer’s needs are met, whether they’re just starting or aiming for provincial selection.
How did you navigate your business during the pandemic and load-shedding?
At our academy, we offer young cricketers the unique opportunity to play night matches, which are a highlight of our programme.
However, load-shedding has often forced us to postpone or reschedule these games.
We’ve learnt to adapt by planning flexibly, communicating clearly with parents, and making the most of available daylight hours.
Like many small businesses, we’ve had to stay agile and solution-focused to keep operations running smoothly.
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
They’d need a deep understanding of cricket coaching, a passion for youth development, strong community ties and a plan that balances professionalism with heart.
Starting with one-on-one coaching to build trust and reputation is a good foundation.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
One of the biggest challenges was learning how to operate a business while already being deeply involved in cricket as a player and coach.
I had to learn many aspects of running a business on the job — from admin and finance to communication and planning.
Another major hurdle was time management, as I was juggling my own playing career, coaching commitments and academic studies at the same time.
It was a steep learning curve, but one that helped shape the academy’s foundations.
Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?
My biggest advice is to pursue what you love — passion fuels perseverance.
When you truly enjoy what you’re doing, it becomes easier to show up consistently, even during the tough times.
Consistency is key: small, focused efforts every day compound into long-term success.
What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
Weather plays a massive role in our operations, as outdoor training is at the core of what we do.
Maintaining high coaching standards every single day is another priority that requires careful planning.
Communication with parents is also essential, as we need to confirm sessions, manage changes and keep everyone informed.
On top of that, planning future bookings, organising matches, and developing new ideas to keep our offering fresh and exciting are ongoing challenges that require constant attention.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
“Birds of a feather flock together” — surround your environment with people who want to move forwards and add value.
. How do you measure or define success in your business?
For me, success is seeing our players improve — not just technically, but also in their confidence and love for the game.
The true indicator is long-term: if our cricketers continue playing the sport and stay passionate as they grow, then we know we’ve had a positive impact.
Our motto is “Building Cricketers for the Future,” and everything we do is aligned with that vision — developing not just skills for today, but foundations for a lifelong journey in the game.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
One of our core practices is always being available for our customers — building trust with both parents and players is essential.
We also focus on instilling “gold medal behaviours” in our young athletes: discipline, respect, effort, and a winning attitude both on and off the field.
Lastly, consistency in our coaching standards and in the way we operate has helped us build a strong, reliable reputation over time.
What kind of advertising do you do?
We advertise mainly through our social media platforms — Facebook and Instagram — under the handle @unicorncricketacademy.
We also use WhatsApp broadcast lists to communicate directly with parents and clients.
And of course, being based in Gqeberha, we rely heavily on word of mouth, which has been incredibly powerful in growing our community.
What is your company’s vision?
Our vision is to build a wholesome cricketing community in Gqeberha — one where we support and guide players throughout their entire journey, from as young as five through to life after school, helping them reach the highest level of the game.
We aim to create an environment where cricketers have access to quality coaching, the right equipment, and opportunities to learn from and shadow professional players.
It’s about developing well-rounded individuals and building a sustainable cricket culture in our city.
What is your target market?
Our target market is young schoolboys and girls between the ages of five and 13.
This is a crucial stage for building fundamental skills, developing a love for the game, and setting the right habits early on in a cricketer’s journey.
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
One of our standout highlights was hosting our first eight-a-side tournament on March 21.
The event was a huge success — we accommodated more than 100 young cricketers across 12 teams and three different age groups.
It was an incredible day of fun, competition and community spirit.
Another ongoing highlight is seeing our players grow in confidence and skill, playing the game with joy and purpose.
Watching their development over time is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.
We’re also excited to announce that we’ll be hosting another tournament on September 24, and we look forward to welcoming even more young players to experience competitive cricket in a fun and supportive environment.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
We’ve recently started placing more emphasis on building our social media and online presence, as we recognise the value it brings in terms of visibility and engagement.
However, up until now, much of our growth has come through word of mouth — which speaks to the trust and satisfaction of our clients.
Going forward, we aim to strengthen our digital footprint to reach more families and showcase the work we do.
How many people do you employ?
We currently have four dedicated coaches.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
Yes, we’re excited to introduce a membership programme soon.
This initiative will help us improve the quality and consistency of our Friday matches, host pop-up coaching clinics with professional cricketers and provide parents with discounts on cricket equipment.
It will also allow us to give away prizes for our members — adding excitement and value to their experience.
Most importantly, the membership model will help us keep coaching and match day prices as low as possible, ensuring the game remains accessible to more families while continuously raising the standard of our offering.
21. How did you acquire funding for the business?
I initially used my personal savings to purchase cricket equipment and get the academy off the ground.
Over time, we’ve also received support from local businesses — most notably ONE GOLF PE, who generously supplied our coaches with professional coaching shirts.
Their contribution has helped us maintain a strong, unified image and continue delivering quality sessions.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
The biggest lesson I’ve learnt is that if you take care of your product and always give your best, the rest will take care of itself.
Consistency, effort and staying true to your purpose go a long way in building something meaningful and lasting.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in Gqeberha?
I love Gqeberha, and one of the things I appreciate most is how “small” and connected it feels — word spreads quickly, and people notice when you’re being genuine. That sense of community can be incredibly powerful.
The greatest advantage of running a business here is definitely the people.
If you offer a good product and stay consistent, the trust and support you receive from the community is unmatched.
That said, Gqeberha being a smaller city means that our numbers can fluctuate depending on the season, especially with school schedules, holidays and weather.
It requires flexibility and planning, but the supportive nature of the community makes it worthwhile.
What would you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Passion, consistency and a strong work ethic.
What would you say are the key traits of a successful employer?
A successful employer is empathetic and leads by example.
They should never ask employees to do something they wouldn’t be willing to do themselves.
Being hands-on, approachable and always willing to assist where needed builds trust, respect and a positive working environment.
What should people know about your industry?
Cricket is a lifelong sport that teaches young players valuable life skills such as patience, discipline, resilience and teamwork.
What many people don’t realise is that the best way to succeed in cricket is to play for the love of the game — passion fuels growth.
It’s also a mentally challenging sport, where failure is part of the process.
That’s what makes success in cricket so rewarding — because it’s earned through perseverance in a game built around overcoming setbacks.
