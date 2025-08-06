US tariffs could ‘open doors for local brands’
Domestic brands may gain market share with more stable prices and faster operational responsiveness, Nedbank says
SA retail franchises may be unexpected beneficiaries of the latest US trade tariffs as American brands operating in the country face rising costs and growing operational challenges.
The 30% tariffs, which follow failed negotiations between the US and SA trade officials, are expected to affect the agriculture and automotive sectors most severely. However, Karen Keylock, Nedbank commercial banking national manager for retail services, knock-on effects are also expected to ripple through the retail sector, particularly in franchising where many brands rely heavily on imported products, foreign trademarks and dollar-denominated royalty payments...
