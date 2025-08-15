New partnership set to unlock untapped potential in the Bay
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has partnered with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber on a dedicated projects desk, to unlock untapped potential in the Bay by supporting business reinvention in the economically expanding metro.
The desk will identify, package, and accelerate high-potential projects aimed at attracting investment, creating employment, and unlocking the regions economic potential...
