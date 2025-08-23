Business stakeholders explore ways to harness local assets
The Eastern Cape is brimming with untapped potential for innovation-driven economic growth, but challenges such as business closures, job losses, and bureaucratic hurdles continue to hold the province back.
Business stakeholders gathered at the Sunrise Hotel on Friday, in a meeting hosted by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and the department of science, technology and innovation, to explore ways to harness local assets — from ports and renewable energy to intellectual capital — to drive job creation and economic reinvention...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.