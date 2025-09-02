Business

Absa’s new boss raids Standard Bank for top talent

Zaid Moola appointed as CEO of corporate and investment banking and Musa Motloung as group strategic risk officer

Premium
02 September 2025
Kabelo Khumalo
Companies & Markets Editor

New Absa boss Kenny Fihla has tapped his former employer Standard Bank for top talent to fill key roles in his management team as he prepares to take the group’s new growth strategy to market in the next few months.

Absa has appointed Zaid Moola as CEO of corporate and investment banking (CIB)...

Speech Bubbles

