Absa’s new boss raids Standard Bank for top talent
Zaid Moola appointed as CEO of corporate and investment banking and Musa Motloung as group strategic risk officer
New Absa boss Kenny Fihla has tapped his former employer Standard Bank for top talent to fill key roles in his management team as he prepares to take the group’s new growth strategy to market in the next few months.
Absa has appointed Zaid Moola as CEO of corporate and investment banking (CIB)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.