Sovereign joins business chamber’s trade and investment desk

Sovereign has joined the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s trade and investment desk, adding financial expertise to the programme that aims to stimulate trade opportunities and drive economic growth in the city.
With the addition of Sovereign, the programme gains further momentum by bringing together institutional support to promote the metro as a competitive investment destination and national reach.
As SA’s third-largest poultry producer, Sovereign plays a significant role in the regional economy, producing nearly two-million chickens a week and serving as a major employer.
The company exports to Southern Africa, Mauritius, the DRC, the Middle East and Hong Kong.
The trade and investment desk plays a central role in positioning the metro as a hub for economic development, designed to broaden access to markets and resources and to establish national and international links.
Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said Sovereign’s involvement was a clear vote of confidence in the metro and its long-term prospects.
“What we’re seeing with the expansion of partnerships behind the desk is the power of collaboration between various local and international stakeholders.
“These relationships significantly strengthen our ability to deliver real outcomes, whether that’s investor engagement, enterprise support or expanding trade linkages.
“Ultimately, it’s about unlocking the potential of the Bay to enable a sustainable economic environment for all,” Van Huyssteen said.
Sovereign’s participation aligns with its broader focus on supporting regional development and promoting investment across key growth areas.
Sovereign chief executive Chris Coombes said joining the desk was part of its mission to help drive growth through meaningful partnerships and targeted interventions.
“We see this initiative as a vital opportunity to play a hands-on role in helping to sustain and grow the local economy,” Coombes said.
“Nelson Mandela Bay has immense untapped potential.
“By joining the desk, we’re able to work alongside key partners to attract investment, support local businesses and create economic opportunities that truly uplift the region.
“This partnership is an important step in aligning our efforts with regional development priorities.
“As the desk continues to expand, the chamber remains confident in its role as a catalyst for building a more resilient, inclusive and investment-friendly economy, demonstrating how strategic partnerships can deliver real and lasting impact.”
The Herald
Sovereign joins business chamber’s trade and investment desk
Image: Supplied
The Herald
