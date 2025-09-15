Outsurance declares special dividend as earnings rise by a third
Normalised earnings for the year ended June were up 33.7% to R4.728bn
Outsurance has delivered higher full-year earnings, supported by good organic growth, a favourable claims environment and higher investment income.
In addition to increasing the annual dividend payout by 36.2% to 237.6c per share, the group declared a special dividend of 33.1c attributed to a combination of factors including proceeds received from the sale of Youi’s interest in Blue Zebra Insurance and the ongoing monetisation of noncore assets...
