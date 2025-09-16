All-women business celebrates 22-year milestone

After an impressive 22-year milestone, XL Bay Travel has grown from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most respected travel agencies in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.
The all-women owned and operated business has proven that determination, resilience and a passion for service can withstand even the toughest of challenges.
Founded in September 2003 by Gillian Roffe, the agency has seen two decades of change and disruption in the travel industry, from the rise of online booking platforms to the struggles brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic that halted all travel.
But Roffe managed to turn it into an award-winning company that is recognised locally and internationally.
“My journey into the travel industry started 22 years ago, signing up for a Uniglobe Franchise in the Eastern Cape,” she said.
“Many in the travel industry at the time believed a non-travel person, with no operational experience in travel, did not stand a chance of being successful, with many giving the agency six months before going out of business.
“After numerous awards for both the agency, staff and myself, we became a force to be reckoned with.”
Uniglobe Group advertised a franchise opportunity in April 2003 in Gqeberha. Within a week, the franchise agreement was signed.
Over the years, XL Bay Travel has received numerous accolades that highlight its excellence and resilience in the industry.
Most recently, the agency was honoured with the 2025 Global Excellence Award for Best Corporate Travel Specialist, adding to a long list of achievements that include the 2020 AI Acquisition International Award for Most Outstanding Travel Agency, the 2019 CEO Today Africa Award for Roffe, and multiple XL Group Agency of the Year awards.
Her previous career in finance and SME development equipped Roffe with a set of skills that allowed her to identify opportunities and take risks.
“I believe no-one will ever forget the period during the pandemic, when the travel industry was severely impacted.
“Several industry players did not survive the impact of Covid-19, however we retained all our staff members. A team decision was instead that everyone took salary cuts, and the government TERS scheme was helpful,” Roffe said.
The success of XL Bay Travel is not only the result of Roffe’s vision, but also the dedication and loyalty of her team — many of whom have been with her since the agency’s early days.
Travel manager Danielle Erasmus, who has been part of the company for nearly two decades, said she has loved working for XL Bay Travel and has enjoyed making a success of the company.
“I would never want to move to another travel agency. I started as a junior consultant and had the opportunity to work my way up to travel manager.
“The hardest challenge we faced as an agency was during Covid-19, when there was no travel happening at all.
“However, about a month-and-a-half into the pandemic, Gillian declared that we could not sit idle — we needed to be available for everyone out there.
“It was a long journey, but we persevered and emerged successful in the end,” Erasmus said.
Sales director Phumla Mjoni, who joined the agency a decade ago, shared the same sentiments, as joining the company had been a real change in career.
“Joining XL Bay Travel in 2014 was a turning point in my career. I came on board to support Gillian in growing the business, and I’ve never looked back.
“What sets XL Bay apart is its people and culture. We work closely with decisionmakers, communicate openly, and support one another every step of the way.
“I’m truly grateful to be part of such a dynamic team and proud to celebrate 22 years of excellence with XL Bay Travel,” Mjoni said.
As XL Bay Travel marks 22 years in business, its story stands as proof that with vision, teamwork and resilience, the journey is just as rewarding as the destination.
The Herald
All-women business celebrates 22-year milestone
XL Bay Travel has grown to become one of the most respected travel agencies in the city
Image: Supplied
The Herald
