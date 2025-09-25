Business

Chocolatier joins forces with nut company

Partnership forged in Gqeberha introduces healthy new range of granola bars coated in chocolate with no added sugar

By Faith Mtwana - 25 September 2025

A business mentorship in Gqeberha has sparked a partnership that is changing the way people enjoy chocolate.

COTI Chocolates, founded by Chris Parkin in 2005, has partnered with entrepreneur Patience Agar of Dovi Peanuts to introduce a new range of granola bars coated in no-added-sugar chocolate...

