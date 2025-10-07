Auto industry leaders honoured at Naamsa awards evening

SA’s automotive industry leaders were honoured at the Naamsa Accelerator Awards function in Gqeberha on Friday.
Hosted by the Automotive Business Council (Naamsa), the awards recognised outstanding achievements in the country’s auto industry.
The awards covered categories from manufacturing, sales, exports, transformation and empowerment.
One of the winners of the night, VW Group Africa, walked away with two awards within the manufacturing category — Vehicle of the Year: Top Local Manufacturer, and the Top Exported Vehicle of the Year, both titles awarded to the Polo.
VWGA’s Kariega plant is the sole manufacturer of the Polo for the Europe and Asia Pacific regions, exporting this vehicle to over 30 countries, in addition to its presence in the local market.
In the New Vehicle Sales category, the Vivo was also crowned as the Passenger Car of the Year.
VWGA production director Ulrich Schwabe said winning for their vehicles twice in a row meant that the company was doing something right.
“I was so proud to represent this company at SA Auto Week and the awards, and grateful to the teams behind the scenes at VWGA, whose dedication is the secret ingredient to the success of our vehicles,” Schwabe said.
One of the night’s other winners, Hyundai Automotive SA, walked away with four accolades.
The company was recognised for its commitment to transformation, empowerment and automotive excellence in the South African automotive industry.
The company claimed top honours in the New Vehicle Sales — Light Commercial Vehicle category, with the Hyundai GRAND i10 Cargo named the Biggest Achiever of the Year.
In addition to its sales success, Hyundai dominated the transformation categories, winning the Job Creator Importers Employment Award, the Women Empowering Importers Award and the Youth Empowering Importers Award.
Hyundai Automotive SA director of parts and distribution Sam Matlhola said the awards were not just a celebration of the business success but, importantly, a tribute to every employee who made Hyundai SA a “purpose-drive business”.
“We are humbled and proud to see our commitment to youth development, women empowerment and meaningful transformation recognised on such a respected stage,” Matlhola said.
“We do not just sell cars. We help build futures.
“Whether it is training a young artisan, supporting women in leadership or partnering and developing communities, our mission remains clear — to be a responsible business that leaves a lasting impact.”
Hyundai Automotive SA CEO Stanley Anderson said the proud moment belonged to the auto company’s entire SA family.
“From the skilled technicians in our workshops, to the energetic showroom staff who greet customers with a smile, to the dedicated service staff guiding South Africans through their car-buying journeys, it is a recognition that every role matters.”
Isuzu Motors SA walked away with three awards, two for the New Vehicles Category for the Medium Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.
The company also won in the B-BBEE certificate category for achieving a B-BBEE Level 1 manufacturing for OEMs.
The Herald
Auto industry leaders honoured at Naamsa awards evening
Image: SUPPLIED
SA’s automotive industry leaders were honoured at the Naamsa Accelerator Awards function in Gqeberha on Friday.
Hosted by the Automotive Business Council (Naamsa), the awards recognised outstanding achievements in the country’s auto industry.
The awards covered categories from manufacturing, sales, exports, transformation and empowerment.
One of the winners of the night, VW Group Africa, walked away with two awards within the manufacturing category — Vehicle of the Year: Top Local Manufacturer, and the Top Exported Vehicle of the Year, both titles awarded to the Polo.
VWGA’s Kariega plant is the sole manufacturer of the Polo for the Europe and Asia Pacific regions, exporting this vehicle to over 30 countries, in addition to its presence in the local market.
In the New Vehicle Sales category, the Vivo was also crowned as the Passenger Car of the Year.
VWGA production director Ulrich Schwabe said winning for their vehicles twice in a row meant that the company was doing something right.
“I was so proud to represent this company at SA Auto Week and the awards, and grateful to the teams behind the scenes at VWGA, whose dedication is the secret ingredient to the success of our vehicles,” Schwabe said.
One of the night’s other winners, Hyundai Automotive SA, walked away with four accolades.
The company was recognised for its commitment to transformation, empowerment and automotive excellence in the South African automotive industry.
The company claimed top honours in the New Vehicle Sales — Light Commercial Vehicle category, with the Hyundai GRAND i10 Cargo named the Biggest Achiever of the Year.
In addition to its sales success, Hyundai dominated the transformation categories, winning the Job Creator Importers Employment Award, the Women Empowering Importers Award and the Youth Empowering Importers Award.
Hyundai Automotive SA director of parts and distribution Sam Matlhola said the awards were not just a celebration of the business success but, importantly, a tribute to every employee who made Hyundai SA a “purpose-drive business”.
“We are humbled and proud to see our commitment to youth development, women empowerment and meaningful transformation recognised on such a respected stage,” Matlhola said.
“We do not just sell cars. We help build futures.
“Whether it is training a young artisan, supporting women in leadership or partnering and developing communities, our mission remains clear — to be a responsible business that leaves a lasting impact.”
Hyundai Automotive SA CEO Stanley Anderson said the proud moment belonged to the auto company’s entire SA family.
“From the skilled technicians in our workshops, to the energetic showroom staff who greet customers with a smile, to the dedicated service staff guiding South Africans through their car-buying journeys, it is a recognition that every role matters.”
Isuzu Motors SA walked away with three awards, two for the New Vehicles Category for the Medium Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.
The company also won in the B-BBEE certificate category for achieving a B-BBEE Level 1 manufacturing for OEMs.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business