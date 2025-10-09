Tofaa founder wins Eastern Cape competition
Tofaa company founder Kamvalethu Himunzowa took top honours at the Eastern Cape Iwisa No 1 Community Champions competition.
Himunzowa secured first place ahead of fellow Gqeberha finalists Lungisa Lutshaba and Lerato Mvinjelwa, who placed second and third respectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.