VW plant in Kariega has built 500,000 of the latest Polo
Just over a year since it became the official “Home of Polo”, the Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) plant in Kariega has built 500,000 units of the latest iteration of this popular vehicle.
The half-millionth facelift Polo, a Kings Red Polo bound for the brand’s home country of Germany, rolled off the production line in Kariega earlier this month...
