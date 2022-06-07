For the youth, by the youth

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The Herald’s Youth Month art and writing competition was inserted in The Herald newspaper on Thursday 30 June.

The youth month art and writing competition was open to scholars and university students, across Nelson Mandela Bay, who were invited to submit articles, creative writing and art depicting what it is like to be a young person in South Africa.

The winners of the competition saw their works of art published in The Herald Youth Month supplement which was inserted into The Herald newspaper at the end of June.

Competition winners are walking away with prizes from MTN, Axxess, Nandos, Walmer Park Shopping Centre and PickWicks Books and Stationers.

Flip through The Herald’s Youth Month 2022 supplement by clicking on the pdf flip book below.