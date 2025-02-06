Gqeberha's 'scan lady' puts her heart into providing moms-to-be with expert medical care
René Doubell-Koen of the Fetal Ultrasound Centre is renowned not only for her medical expertise but also for ensuring expectant mothers feel confident and cared for throughout their pregnancies
Having provided expert ultrasound services to expectant mothers for more than 15 years, René Doubell-Koen has affectionately become known as the “scan lady” in Gqeberha.
As the owner of the Fetal Ultrasound Centre at Life St. George’s Hospital as well as a mobile Scan Van, Doubell-Koen has built a reputation for not only offering high-quality scans, but for her professionalism, commitment to community service and the warm and caring environment she's created for the patients of her practice.
It’s important for your peace of mind and the health of your baby to receive scans from someone with the appropriate trainingRené Doubell-Koen, owner of the Fetal Ultrasound Centre
Her team of medically trained professionals provide expecting families with comfort, reassurance and the special opportunity to bond with their growing babies.
“This Pregnancy Awareness Week (February 3 to 7), we want to remind all mothers to ensure their ‘scan lady’ is a qualified ultrasound-trained medical professional,” Doubell-Koen says.
“It’s important for your peace of mind and the health of your baby to receive scans from someone with the appropriate training.”
A comprehensive and caring approach to ultrasound services
The Fetal Ultrasound Centre offers a range of medical elective ultrasound services, including 2D, 3D/4D and 5D/HD scans. These scans are not only medically informative, but take place in an environment that's designed to provide a luxurious and comfortable experience for the mom-to-be.
With the Scan Van — a specially kitted Torneo minivan — Doubell-Koen and her team bring the same high-quality service to mothers who might have difficulty visiting the main clinic.
Expectant mothers who visit the Centre can be rest assured that each scan is performed by a passionate mother with professional medical training, who is registered with the Health Professions Council of SA.
“We offer affordable, professional medical scans at any stage of your pregnancy,” says Doubell-Koen. “We understand how important it is for moms to feel confident and cared for during this special time.”
Doubell-Koen emphasises that early detection of complications can make a big difference, and her strong relationships with other medical professionals ensure that all expectant mothers are given the best possible care throughout their pregnancies.
Serving the community and beyond
One of the key aspects of Fetal Ultrasound Centre’s work is its commitment to serving the community, especially those in outlying areas who may not have easy access to medical services. Through the Scan Van, Doubell-Koen ensures that expectant mothers in more remote areas can receive professional ultrasound services without the need to travel long distances.
“We know that not all mothers can make it to the St. George’s Hospital practice, and that’s why we’ve brought the ultrasound service directly to them,” Doubell-Koen explains. “Our goal is to make every expectant mother feel supported, whether they’re in the city or further out.”
In addition to receiving comprehensive medical reports, every mother who visits the Fetal Ultrasound Centre gets the opportunity to create lasting memories with photos of their baby, capturing the joy of seeing their little one grow month by month.
A legacy of care and compassion
With over 15 years of experience in the field, Doubell-Koen has touched the lives of countless families in Gqeberha and beyond. Her passion for the community, combined with her expertise in ultrasound services, makes her a trusted figure for expecting mothers during one of the most exciting times in their lives.
This Pregnancy Awareness Week, Doubell-Koen's message is clear: it’s not just about the scan, but about the expertise, care, love and support that come with it. Her work is a reminder of the importance of accessible, professional healthcare, and the deep emotional connection that comes with bringing a new life into the world.
For more information about the Fetal Ultrasound Centre and its services, visit the practice's website.
This article was sponsored by the Fetal Ultrasound Centre.