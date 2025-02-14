RECIPE OF THE WEEK
Feel the love with this easy pavlova recipe
Forget the chocolate bars and flowers this Valentine's Day for a crispy on the outside, marshmallowy on the inside delight
By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED) - 14 February 2025
Get whisked away this Valentine’s Day with a pavlova that’s crisp, sweet and just a little tart.
Image: Supplied
Ingredients:
- 4 large egg whites
- 1 cup castor sugar
- 1 tsp white vinegar
- 1 tsp cornflour
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 250ml fresh cream (whipped)
- 2 fresh kiwis, sliced
- ½ cup fresh raspberries
- ¼ cup passion fruit pulp
- dark chocolate shavings (optional)
- edible flowers (for decoration, optional)
Recipe:
- Preheat oven to 120°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Whip egg whites until stiff peaks form. Slowly add sugar, a little at a time, beating until glossy.
- Fold in vinegar, cornflour and vanilla.
- Shape the pavlova into a large heart on the baking sheet.
- Bake for 1.5 hours, then turn the oven off and let it cool completely inside.
- Top with whipped cream, then arrange kiwi slices, raspberries and passion fruit.
- Garnish with dark chocolate shavings and edible flowers for a romantic touch.
- Serve & enjoy!
