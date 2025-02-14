Lifestyle

Feel the love with this easy pavlova recipe

Forget the chocolate bars and flowers this Valentine's Day for a crispy on the outside, marshmallowy on the inside delight

By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED) - 14 February 2025
Get whisked away this Valentine’s Day with a pavlova that’s crisp, sweet and just a little tart.
Image: Supplied

Ingredients:

  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1 cup castor sugar
  • 1 tsp white vinegar
  • 1 tsp cornflour
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 250ml fresh cream (whipped)
  • 2 fresh kiwis, sliced
  • ½ cup fresh raspberries
  • ¼ cup passion fruit pulp
  • dark chocolate shavings (optional)
  • edible flowers (for decoration, optional)

Recipe:

  • Preheat oven to 120°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Whip egg whites until stiff peaks form. Slowly add sugar, a little at a time, beating until glossy.
  • Fold in vinegar, cornflour and vanilla.
  • Shape the pavlova into a large heart on the baking sheet.
  • Bake for 1.5 hours, then turn the oven off and let it cool completely inside.
  • Top with whipped cream, then arrange kiwi slices, raspberries and passion fruit.
  • Garnish with dark chocolate shavings and edible flowers for a romantic touch.
  • Serve & enjoy!
