Join us at the Tank Room, where you can indulge in a charming wine-tasting adventure with De Grendel Vineyards.
Exploring a selection of fantastic wines and perhaps find a new favourite to take home for just R50.
List of wines to be tasted:
- De Grendel Rosé 2024
- De Grendel Koetshuis Sauvignon Blanc 2023
- De Grendel Op die Berg Chardonnay 2024
- De Grendel Merlot 2021
- De Grendel Op Die Berg Pinot Noir 2022
- De Grendel Shiraz 2021
Tickets available at Prestons Liquor Store, 121 Main Road, Walmer
Friday: 4:30pm – 6:30pm
Saturday: 1pm – 4pm
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Sponsored
The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials
Advertisement
Join us at the Tank Room, where you can indulge in a charming wine-tasting adventure with De Grendel Vineyards.
Exploring a selection of fantastic wines and perhaps find a new favourite to take home for just R50.
List of wines to be tasted:
Tickets available at Prestons Liquor Store, 121 Main Road, Walmer
Friday: 4:30pm – 6:30pm
Saturday: 1pm – 4pm
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 20 February 2025 to 23 February 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Shop now at the Prestons Liquor Stores online.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure