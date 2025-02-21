Lifestyle

The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

21 February 2025

Join us at the Tank Room, where you can indulge in a charming wine-tasting adventure with De Grendel Vineyards.

Exploring a selection of fantastic wines and perhaps find a new favourite to take home for just R50.

List of wines to be tasted:

  • De Grendel Rosé 2024
  • De Grendel Koetshuis Sauvignon Blanc 2023
  • De Grendel Op die Berg Chardonnay 2024
  • De Grendel Merlot 2021
  • De Grendel Op Die Berg Pinot Noir 2022
  • De Grendel Shiraz 2021

Tickets available at Prestons Liquor Store, 121 Main Road, Walmer

Friday: 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Saturday: 1pm – 4pm

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Shop now at the Prestons Liquor Stores online

