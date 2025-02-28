Alexander Road High School ‘allows everyone to thrive’, say learners
The Gqeberha school, known for its academic excellence, vast array of extra-curricular activities and inclusive ethos, celebrates its 70th anniversary this year
Alexander Road High School, fondly known as Alex by its staff and learners, is celebrating its 70th birthday this year.
The the school is proud to stand out as a beacon of excellence in the Gqeberha educational landscape, bringing opportunities for its pupils to pursue academic greatness, cultural brilliance and sporting stardom.
When it comes to describing the Alex experience, there is no better source than the learners themselves.
“I would recommend Alex to those who want to have a healthy balance of achievements and extra-curricular activities,” says Nathan Brown, a grade 9 pupil who consistently places in the Top 10 in his grade as well as being a member of the first boys’ water polo team, the chess team, Mathematics Relay and debating.
Mikayla Gould, a new grade 8, is already immersed in the school. She recently played in her first water polo tournament for the U14 team and has been chosen for the U14a hockey side, but was also drawn to the school’s many societies. “There are so many to choose from that you will definitely find one that you like,” she says.
The wide variety of cultural and club opportunities in the form of Alex’s numerous societies is something rarely found elsewhere — whether your interest is beating the clock as a speedcuber, bobbing along to K-Pop, riding the waves (or the ramps) as a Boardrider, tackling the slopes with the hiking club, Tenrec, or waxing lyrical with the poetry and creative writing clubs — there is a place for everyone.
This is one of the reasons Kungawo Ntanjana, in grade 10, chose Alex. “The beauty of the different societies lured me in; I wanted to be one of those pupils one day,” Ntanjana says — and as a member of Interact, Young Animal People, Events, Cricket Scoring and Mathematics Relay, she’s made her dream a reality.
In the academic sphere, Ntanjana is one of the many pupils who take advantage of the IEB Further Studies offerings at Alex. When she’s not busy with one of her societies, or on the athletics track or netball court, Ntanjana is puzzling through advanced mathematical problems in the extra subject, Further Studies Mathematics.
Alex is a school where there is something for everyone. No matter how different you think you are, you will find your placeNerisha Ramsamy, a grade 11 pupil at Alexander Road High School
Alex also offers Further Studies English, which is where Nerisha Ramsamy, a grade 11 who placed second in the grade last year, spends time delving into the complexities of literature and film study. Not content to limit herself to one discipline, though, Ramsamy also takes Further Studies Mathematics and is a keen competitor in Mathematics Relays.
“Alex is a school where there is something for everyone. No matter how different you think you are, you will find your place,” says Ramsamy. One of the places that she feels most at home is in her visual arts class: “In our class, we are all like a little family.”
Ntanjana feels similarly and explains that the visual arts teachers “make the environment so welcoming. It’s where I can express myself without judgement”.
Pupils at Alexander Road are given ample opportunity to express themselves while being supported in a disciplined and structured space. With a focus on values and character education, Alex fosters a safe environment for personal growth.
Ranngu Mudau in grade 12 feels that “the school is a space that allows everyone to thrive. Alex creates an environment where you are pushed to succeed no matter what your avenue is”.
Mudau has taken on the role of Royal Gatekeeper in this year’s school production of The Wiz. Alex has a long and proud tradition of excellence in dramatic arts — both in the classroom (with a matric average of 74% last year) and on the stage. Its productions are a highlight on the Gqeberha theatre calendar and compete with professional musicals in their production and entertainment value. Mudau’s talents do not only lie in the arts, though, he is a Top 10 academic and a Mathlete.
Brodie Collett, another matric pupil, attributes his academic success to the staff: “The teachers at Alex are so dedicated to helping students. They go out of their way to make custom notes and slides and help answer questions.”
Collett is a computer whizz who takes both computer applications technology and information technology. He made it to the second round of the Programming Olympiad in 2024, and this year he has his sights on making it to the third round.
“The amazing computer labs (we have seven) and teachers” make IT Collett’s favourite subject. With six pupils achieving over 85% for IT in last year’s final examinations, Collett is set to join their ranks. This success is built on the Digital Technology, Coding and Robotics programme that all the grade 8s and 9s experience.
While academics is one of the main priorities, Alex pupils are supported in every sphere that piques their interest. “Many schools have extramurals but it’s different at Alex because after school is when you truly realise how unique the school is. We are blessed to have teachers who help us pursue our passions with the utmost enthusiasm,” says Mudau.
The inclusiveness at Alex is what makes it uniqueNathan Brown, a grade 9 pupil at Alexander Road High School
Brown agrees. His favourite activity is water polo “for a few reasons. Number one being that I love watersports, but number two is less about me and more about the coaches. All the sports coaches at Alex are so encouraging and are always wanting to help you improve, regardless of the results of matches”.
Alex is a school that has no problem adapting to the times. The cutting-edge code of conduct is reviewed annually and has been specifically created to prepare learners for the real world. As long as pupils look neat and follow the guidelines, they are all allowed to grow their hair, wear earrings and choose between uniform options including the formal blazer, tie and trousers, and the more comfortable (and practical for hot African summers) variform of a golf shirt and shorts. Collett notes that these guidelines are “a great concept that Alex has; it is something that I think most schools should incorporate”.
The unisex toilet cubicles are often cause for misconception by those who have not visited the school site. The school still has four sets each of separate, single-gender bathrooms and changing rooms for boys and girls, but there are also three separate, self-contained cubicles off the tuck shop quad that anyone may use. Pupils enjoy the options this inclusive environment creates. According to Brown, “The inclusiveness at Alex is what makes it unique.” Ramsamy agrees: “The school is accepting and makes sure that everyone is comfortable.”
In an educational landscape where competition is fierce, Alex is a natural choice for pupils who are looking for more than just a school. Ntanjana says it best: “Alex is where, I feel, everyone fits in. The students and staff make you feel welcome and part of the Alex family from the moment you set foot into the school.”
So, set foot into Alex and experience an educational revolution in a space that “allows everyone to thrive”.
