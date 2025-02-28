Alexander Road High School ‘allows everyone to thrive’, say learners

Alex also offers Further Studies English, which is where Nerisha Ramsamy, a grade 11 who placed second in the grade last year, spends time delving into the complexities of literature and film study. Not content to limit herself to one discipline, though, Ramsamy also takes Further Studies Mathematics and is a keen competitor in Mathematics Relays.

“Alex is a school where there is something for everyone. No matter how different you think you are, you will find your place,” says Ramsamy. One of the places that she feels most at home is in her visual arts class: “In our class, we are all like a little family.”

Ntanjana feels similarly and explains that the visual arts teachers “make the environment so welcoming. It’s where I can express myself without judgement”.

Pupils at Alexander Road are given ample opportunity to express themselves while being supported in a disciplined and structured space. With a focus on values and character education, Alex fosters a safe environment for personal growth.

Ranngu Mudau in grade 12 feels that “the school is a space that allows everyone to thrive. Alex creates an environment where you are pushed to succeed no matter what your avenue is”.

Mudau has taken on the role of Royal Gatekeeper in this year’s school production of The Wiz. Alex has a long and proud tradition of excellence in dramatic arts — both in the classroom (with a matric average of 74% last year) and on the stage. Its productions are a highlight on the Gqeberha theatre calendar and compete with professional musicals in their production and entertainment value. Mudau’s talents do not only lie in the arts, though, he is a Top 10 academic and a Mathlete.