IN PICS | Inside Lesedi Ferguson's baby shower

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson is expecting her second child.
Image: Mpho Maponyane for Visu Media

Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson has shared a glimpse of her baby shower. 

The actress, who has a son, Ronewa, with renowned photographer Austin Malema, took to her social media on Thursday where she shared images from her celebration.

Actors Jesse Suntele, Candice Modiselle, Thabo Rametsi and his wife Bokang were in attendance among other close friends and family members.

A day filled with lots of love,” she captioned the post. 

On July 1, Lesedi announced her pregnancy, unveiling her baby bump.

32 looking different ... baby bear coming soon.”

