‘I’m going to Scotland’: Harrison Ford becomes the face of Glenmorangie Single Malt Whisky

Glenmorangie Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has revealed a new global campaign starring cinematic icon Harrison Ford. Legendary for his countless heroic roles, the Hollywood actor has brought his trademark wry humour to the fore in Once Upon a Time in Scotland, a series of episodic films directed by actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton.

Once Upon a Time in Scotland takes us behind the scenes as Ford journeys to Glenmorangie’s Highland home, to discover the skill and craftsmanship that goes into making each bottle of its complex and elegant whisky.

It sees the actor enjoy the authentic Scottish experience — from getting to grips with the nuances of Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, to bonding with locals over a dram of single malt — all shot in an unconventional, deliberately “off-script” style.

Filmed in the picturesque northeast Highlands of Scotland, the campaign captures the natural beauty of the local area: from the historic distillery in Tain where Glenmorangie has been created for over 180 years, to the 19th century Ardross Castle and the dramatic landscapes surrounding Loch Glass.