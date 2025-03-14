Lifestyle

Sponsored

The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Advertisement

14 March 2025

Sip, Savor, and Unwind at The Tank Room! Join us this weekend for a delightful wine-tasting experience with Steenberg Wine Farm. Immerse yourself in rich flavors, great company, and a touch of tradition—all in a relaxed, intimate setting.

For just R60 Entrance Fee, treat yourself to a refined afternoon of fine wines and good vibes.

Wines to sample:

  • Steenberg 1682 Chardonnay Cap Classique NV
  • Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique NV
  • Steenberg Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • Steenberg Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc 2021
  • Steenberg Merlot 2019
  • Steenberg Nebbiolo 2017

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer.

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS
2025 Suzuki XL6

Most Read