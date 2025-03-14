The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Sip, Savor, and Unwind at The Tank Room! Join us this weekend for a delightful wine-tasting experience with Steenberg Wine Farm. Immerse yourself in rich flavors, great company, and a touch of tradition—all in a relaxed, intimate setting.
For just R60 Entrance Fee, treat yourself to a refined afternoon of fine wines and good vibes.
Wines to sample:
- Steenberg 1682 Chardonnay Cap Classique NV
- Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique NV
- Steenberg Sauvignon Blanc 2024
- Steenberg Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc 2021
- Steenberg Merlot 2019
- Steenberg Nebbiolo 2017
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer.
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 13 March to 17 March 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
