Experience an exquisite afternoon of wine tasting at The Tank Room!
Join us this weekend where you’ll savor a curated selection of fine wines with Stellenbosch Hills Winery.
Indulge your senses and explore the artistry behind each pour in a sophisticated ambiance.
For just R60 Entrance Fee, treat yourself to a refined afternoon of fine wines and good vibes.
Times: Friday: 1pm - 3pm & Saturday: 1pm - 4pm
Wines to sample:
- Stellenbosch Hills Sense of Place Anna Christiana Cap Classique 2020
- Stellenbosch Hills Sense of Place Kastanjeberg Chenin Blanc 2021
- Stellenbosch Hills 1707 Reserve White 2021
- Stellenbosch Hills Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
- Stellenbosch Hills Sense of Place Suikeboschrand Cape Blend 2017
- Stellenbosch Hills 1707 Reserve Red 2020
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Sponsored
The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials
Advertisement
Experience an exquisite afternoon of wine tasting at The Tank Room!
Join us this weekend where you’ll savor a curated selection of fine wines with Stellenbosch Hills Winery.
Indulge your senses and explore the artistry behind each pour in a sophisticated ambiance.
For just R60 Entrance Fee, treat yourself to a refined afternoon of fine wines and good vibes.
Times: Friday: 1pm - 3pm & Saturday: 1pm - 4pm
Wines to sample:
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Over the weekend of March 14 - 15, 2025, The Tank Room came alive with the aromas and flavours of Steenberg at an exclusive wine tasting event. Thirty passionate patrons gathered to sip, swirl, and score six exceptional wines from the renowned estate.
Using a 4-point Likert scale (a widely recognized tool for measuring opinions, attitudes, and preferences) to rate their experience, guests gave every wine a glowing review, each earning an average score above 3. The verdict? A resounding thumbs-up across the board, with all wines impressing the crowd and leaving a lasting impression.
The featured lineup:
The results speak for themselves: Steenberg’s wines weren’t just tasted—they were thoroughly enjoyed.
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 20 March to 23 March 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle
Motoring