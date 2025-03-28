The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

A Toast to Excellence: Stellenbosch Hills Wows at The Tank Room Wine Tasting
Over the weekend of March 21-22, 2025, The Tank Room was infused with the rich aromas and flavours of Stellenbosch Hills during an exclusive wine tasting event. 32 enthusiastic guests gathered to swirl, sip, and savour six exquisite wines from the renowned estate, indulging in a sensory journey through Stellenbosch Hills finest vintages.
Using a 4-point Likert scale—a trusted tool for measuring opinions and preferences—attendees rated each wine with glowing praise. Every selection achieved an impressive average score above 3, signaling unanimous approval and delight.
The Star-Studded Lineup:
- Sense of Place Anna Christiana Cap Classique 2020
- Sense of Place Kastanjeberg Chenin Blanc 2021
- 1707 Reserve White 2021
- Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
- Sense of Place Suikeboschrand Cape Blend 2017
- 1707 Reserve Red 2020
The results were undeniable—Stellenbosch Hills didn’t just impress; it captivated. Each wine left a lasting impression, affirming the estate’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship. This was more than a tasting; it was a celebration of world-class winemaking.
Cheers to an unforgettable evening of fine wine and great company!
