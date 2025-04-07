What homeowners need to know to make smart financial decisions

Owning a home is a major milestone, but it also comes with responsibilities. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, upgrading or refinancing, understanding the key aspects of home ownership can help you make informed decisions.

SA Home Loans has been helping South Africans achieve their home ownership goals for over 25 years. Here the mortgage finance provider shares what you need to know to navigate the journey with confidence.

Setting yourself up for success

A strong financial foundation is essential for home ownership. Your credit health plays a significant role, as a good credit score increases your chances of loan approval.

It’s also important to assess your affordability, ensuring that your income can comfortably cover your bond repayments and any additional costs that come with home ownership.

While some lenders offer 100% home loans, saving for a deposit can be beneficial, as it may lower your monthly repayments and reduce your interest rate.

Top tip: Regularly check your credit score and maintain a solid repayment history to strengthen your financial profile.

Managing the costs of home ownership

Beyond your home loan, there are several financial commitments to consider. Property rates and taxes vary depending on your location and the value of your home, so it’s important to budget for these expenses.

Home insurance is another essential cost, providing financial protection against unexpected events such as fire or theft.

Additionally, maintaining your property is key to preserving its value, and setting aside funds for repairs and upkeep will help prevent costly issues in the future.

Making smart home ownership decisions

When purchasing a home, it’s important to research the property’s location and consider its potential for future growth. Planning ahead for renovations or upgrades will help maintain and enhance your home’s value over time.

If you’re looking for ways to reduce your monthly repayments or access funds for improvements, refinancing your home loan may be a smart option. Understanding the various financing solutions available can help you make decisions that best suit your long-term financial goals.

Partner with the experts

Whether you’re purchasing, refinancing or switching your home loan, SA Home Loans is here to support you. It offers expert guidance and tailored solutions to help you manage your home loan effectively.

Contact SA Home Loans’ Gqeberha branch on 041 398 3700 or email PortElizabeth@sahomeloans.com

This article was sponsored by SA Home Loans.