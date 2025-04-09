Looking for your first home? Here’s how to make the right move

Buying your first home is more than a financial milestone — it’s where you’ll build a life, create a wealth of memories, and find the kind of peace of mind that money can’t buy.

In the Eastern Cape, scenic landscapes meet affordability, and home ownership is an achievable dream for more people than ever before. Whether you are looking in Gqeberha, Makhanda, Kariega or Mthatha, the Eastern Cape offers a variety of affordable and attractive options for homebuyers to plant roots. With property prices often more accessible than those in the larger metropolitan areas, it’s a great start up the property ladder.

The first step in any homebuying journey is to take a good, close look at your finances. How much can you comfortably afford to spend each month? Your affordability includes more than just the bond repayment; you need to budget for rates, taxes, insurance, maintenance, and possibly levies if you buy a sectional title unit.

Renting may not always be the most affordable option. You may find that your bond repayments would be lower than your monthly rent. This is especially true in areas like Despatch, Qonce (King William’s Town), and Graaff-Reinet. That’s why doing a full affordability check is essential to show you what’s possible.

With your affordability in hand, approach a bond originator for preapproval. This will give you a clear idea of your homebuying budget and make you more attractive to sellers because the bank has already assessed your creditworthiness, reducing the chances of the sale falling through due to financing issues. Just Property partners with experienced bond originators who compare offers from multiple banks to secure the best home loan deal for you.

After you are preapproved, think long-term. Whether you are eyeing a free-standing house in Gqeberha or a lock-up-and-go townhouse in East London, think about how the home fits into your five- to 10-year plan. Is it close to work or family? Are you likely to outgrow the home and need more space? Could it be converted into a rental income opportunity? With ongoing infrastructure development and renewed interest in coastal and semirural living, the Eastern Cape is showing long-term investment potential.

Now, you are ready to start house hunting. Work with someone who knows the area well because local knowledge makes a huge difference. Each town and suburb in the Eastern Cape has its own rhythm, market trends, and community feel. A Just Property practitioner who knows the local market can guide you to the right opportunities and help you avoid common pitfalls, like buying in a declining area or missing hidden costs in the transaction.

Buying property in the Eastern Cape is not just about home ownership; it’s about independence, stability, and building wealth. Just Property proudly serves communities across this diverse province, from bustling coastal cities to quiet Karoo towns.

Ready to explore your options? Chat to your nearest Just Property office to help you make smart moves with confidence and care. Wealth isn’t just about money; it’s about peace of mind and creating a future you love.

