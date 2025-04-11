NMB GIG GUIDE | Enjoy music, markets and Easter treats

MARKETS
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — come visit The Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday April 26, from 9am to 2pm.
Come find your favourite stalls selling thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor, vintage items and plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
The Lutheran Church in Springfield will host an Easter market on Saturday, at 9.30am.
Continental coffee and cakes will be on sale, as well as traditional Easter treats such as pickled fish, pancakes and homemade puddings, and gifts and decorations.
There will be a white elephant stall, an Easter hamper raffle, children’s activities and a jumping castle.
MUSIC TRIVIA
Join in on the fun of a music trivia night fundraiser for Erin Bentz to attend the Karate Global Championships in Japan.
This will take place at Eddie Macs@VP on Friday, at 6.30 for 7pm.
Tickets cost R100 each for tables of six to eight people.
A cash bar and limited menu will be available on the night, as well as a raffle and prizes to be won.
Bookings: Tracy, 083-399-4954
WORKSHOP FOR WOMEN
Gqeberha will play host to a women’s empowerment workshop — the SHE-E-O Workshop — which blends business, storytelling and bold leadership in the heart of the Bay.
The event will take place at The Lemon Tree Restaurant in Walmer on Friday, from noon to 3pm.
Motivational coach and brand strategist Bernadene Oosthuizen, who has returned to the city after five years in the US, will lead the workshop.
The lineup also includes various guest speakers.
This workshop aims to inspire clarity, confidence and entrepreneurship among local women who are ready to lead, launch and level up.
Tickets are available online via Quicket.
MUSICAL SHOWCASE
Catch Michael Masote’s translation of Handel’s Messiah into SA languages on Sunday, at 2.30pm, at the Feather Market Centre.
Conducted by Kutlwano Masote, with soloists Lynelle Kenned, Veramarie Willemse, Sakhi Martins and Njabulo Mthimkulu, with the New Apostolic Church Choir.
Tickets cost between R100 and R130 through Quicket.
Inquiries: 072-610-8870
WHALE FESTIVAL
The Algoa Bay Whale Festival takes place at The Willows Resort & Conference Centre on Sunday June 1, from 9am to 7pm.
This is a fun family day to celebrate the annual whale migration.
BACK IN TIME
Centrestage celebrates the ’80s at Bridge Street Brewery on Saturday, at 7pm.
The show features popular frontman Wayne Kallis, back for a short stint before heading back to the cruise ships, as well as top Centrestage stars such as Gino Fabbri, Tara-Jane Stern, Thuba Myeki, Hugo Kleinhans and Kalyn du Plessis.
You ain’t seen nothing yet as these dynamic entertainers share their favourite ’80s songs and get their audience going like never before!
Doors open at 5.30pm and the show starts at 7pm.
Tickets cost R200 through Quicket.
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
