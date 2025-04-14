Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic experience as the latest movie releases roll into theatres, promising to captivate you, your family and friends! Whether you're a fan of heart-pounding action, heartfelt dramas, or whimsical comedies, there's something for everyone this season. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now and dive into the magic of film! Click the links below to explore trailers, cast details, and showtimes for the must-see movies of the moment!
MOVIES AVAILABLE IN THEATRE NOW:
Levon Cade left his profession behind to work construction and be a good dad to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he's asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counter-terrorism.
What’s on at the movies?’
Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic experience as the latest movie releases roll into theatres, promising to captivate you, your family and friends! Whether you're a fan of heart-pounding action, heartfelt dramas, or whimsical comedies, there's something for everyone this season. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now and dive into the magic of film! Click the links below to explore trailers, cast details, and showtimes for the must-see movies of the moment!
MOVIES AVAILABLE IN THEATRE NOW:
Levon Cade left his profession behind to work construction and be a good dad to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he's asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counter-terrorism.
Opens at Cinema on 28 March 2025
Ster-Kinekor, Bay West: https://www.sterkinekor.com/details/HO00003456/working-man-a
Nu-Metro Boardwalk: https://numetro.co.za/movie/6751/
A platoon of Navy SEALs embark on a dangerous mission in Ramadi, Iraq, with the chaos and brotherhood of war retold through their memories of the event.
Opens at Cinema on 11 April 2025
Ster-Kinekor, Bay West: https://www.sterkinekor.com/details/HO00003439/warfare
Nu-Metro Boardwalk: https://numetro.co.za/movie/6752/
The story of our Lord Jesus Christ as told by Charles Dickens and seen through the innocent eyes of a child.
Opens at Cinema on 18 April 2025
Ster-Kinekor, Bay West: https://www.sterkinekor.com/details/HO00003446/king-of-kings-the
WANT THE EXPERIENCE?
Subscribe to The Herald digital for only R69 per month and get two complimentary movie tickets a month for 3 months with a total value of R720. Your news, your movies—it's the perfect combo! Click below to subscribe https://www.theherald.co.za/buy/
Terms and conditions: 1) The Herald DIGITAL subscription package includes unlimited access to articles, e-editions daily and weekly email newsletters, and the ability to comment on articles. 2) The offer is based on digital subscription via monthly debit order. The monthly charge is R69 per month. This offer is valid from 1 April until 30 June. 3) In order to receive the monthly movie tickets the debit order deduction should be received by The Herald during the month in question. 4) Movie tickets will be supplied as digital vouchers by The Herald subscription team 5) Tickets are redeemable at the following cinemas: Ster-Kinekor, Bay West & Nu-Metro Boardwalk 6) The complimentary tickets can be used to watch any movie screened at the participating cinemas 7) Tickets are limited to the first 500 new subscribers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure