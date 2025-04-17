Lifestyle

The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

17 April 2025

An afternoon of elegance awaits at The Tank Room!

This weekend, join us for a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the acclaimed Bellingham Wines

Savor a thoughtfully curated selection in an atmosphere of sophistication, where each pour tells a story of craftsmanship and character.

For just R60 Entrance Fee, treat yourself to a refined afternoon of fine wines and good vibes.

Times: Friday: 11am – 2pm & Saturday: 11am – 2pm

 Wines to sample:

  • Bellingham Homestead Sauvignon Blanc 2024 • Bellingham Homestead Chenin Blanc 2024 • Bellingham Homestead Shiraz 2022 • Bellingham Homestead Red Blend 2020 • Bellingham Barnard Basket Press Syrah 2020 • Bellingham Barnard Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2023

 

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

An Elegant Exploration with De Krans Wines

Over the weekend of April 11–12, 2025, The Tank Room welcomed guests for a refined wine tasting experience with the distinguished De Krans Wines.

Seventeen discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of six exceptional wines, each sip offering a glimpse into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship and character.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions—offering thoughtful feedback and high praise for the wines presented.

All the wines at the tasting were well received, but the wine that really stood out and received a rating of 4 or above was the De Krans Moscato Rosé 2024.

The experience brought people together in the spirit of discovery and good company. The tasting offered a wonderful opportunity to explore, connect.

Here’s to open minds, lively conversation, and the simple pleasure of a shared experience 

Here’s to shared moments, fine wines, and weekends well spent.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

 

