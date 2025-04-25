The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni is pleased to announce the launch of the G20 Provincial chapter proudly hosted by the department in the Eastern Cape province, in Gqeberha.
The G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the world's leading economies to discuss global economic issues. South Africa is selected to host the upcoming G20 summit in 2025, under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability." This is a significant moment for the country, as it marks the first time an African country has hosted the G20.
Catch the launch activities from 29 – 30 April Live on DSBD Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfSmallBusinessDevelopment
G20 Eastern Cape Provincial Launch
