Lifestyle

Sponsored

The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Advertisement

02 May 2025

An afternoon of elegance awaits at The Tank Room!

This weekend, join us for a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the acclaimed Meerlust Wines.

Savor a thoughtfully curated selection in an atmosphere of sophistication, where each pour tells a story of craftsmanship and character.

For just R60 Entrance Fee, treat yourself to a refined afternoon of fine wines and good vibes.

Times: Friday: 4:30pm – 6:30pm & Saturday: 1pm – 4pm

 Wines to sample:

  • Meerlust Chardonnay 2023
  • Meerlust Pinot Noir 2023
  • Meerlust Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
  • Meerlust Merlot 2022
  • Meerlust Red Blend 2021
  • Meerlust Rubicon 2022

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

An Elegant Exploration with Deetlefs

Over the weekend of 25 - 26 April 2025, The Tank Room welcomed guests for a refined wine tasting experience with the distinguished Deetlefs Wines.

27 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of six exceptional wines, each sip offering a glimpse into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship and character.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions—offering thoughtful feedback and high praise for the wines presented.

All the wines at the tasting were well received but the wine below really stood out and rated round 4:

Deetlefs Estate De Hageveld Red 2018

The experience brought people together in the spirit of discovery and good company. The tasting offered a wonderful opportunity to explore, connect.

Here’s to open minds, lively conversation, and the simple pleasure of a shared experience 

Here’s to shared moments, fine wines, and weekends well spent.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 GWM P300
Judgment in the Joshlin Smith disappearance trial

Most Read