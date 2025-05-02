The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

An Elegant Exploration with Deetlefs
Over the weekend of 25 - 26 April 2025, The Tank Room welcomed guests for a refined wine tasting experience with the distinguished Deetlefs Wines.
27 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of six exceptional wines, each sip offering a glimpse into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship and character.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions—offering thoughtful feedback and high praise for the wines presented.
All the wines at the tasting were well received but the wine below really stood out and rated round 4:
Deetlefs Estate De Hageveld Red 2018
The experience brought people together in the spirit of discovery and good company. The tasting offered a wonderful opportunity to explore, connect.
Here’s to open minds, lively conversation, and the simple pleasure of a shared experience
Here’s to shared moments, fine wines, and weekends well spent.
