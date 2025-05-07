Eduvos NMB reimagines higher education for real-world success

Eduvos Nelson Mandela Bay is where purpose meets potential.

Named “SA’s Best Private Higher Education Provider” by PMR.africa for two years running, Eduvos is reimagining higher education to prepare students for real-world success.

With a student-first approach and a strong focus on industry-relevant learning, Eduvos is committed to shaping potential, student by student, towards Africa’s prosperity.

At the Nelson Mandela Bay campus, students can choose from more than 20 qualifications, internationally recognised in Commerce, Humanities, Information Technology, and Law.

All qualifications are fully accredited by the Council on Higher Education, and Eduvos takes immense pride in maintaining high academic standards. Eduvos is also proudly accredited by the British Accreditation Council, a global benchmark of academic excellence.

Start your studies when it suits you

Recognising that every student’s journey is different, Eduvos provides four enrolment intakes throughout the year, giving students the flexibility to begin their studies when it suits them best.

The remaining 2025 intake dates are:

Block 3: July 21

Block 4: September 29

For those now in matric, you can secure your future ahead of time and pre-enrol for 2026.

Attend an Eduvos open day

To help prospective students explore their options, Eduvos Nelson Mandela Bay invites learners, parents, guardians, and sponsors to join one of its upcoming open days. These events are the perfect opportunity to:

Learn more about Eduvos’s accredited and internationally recognised qualifications.

Connect with expert student advisers for personalised career guidance.

Experience the campus and its state-of-the-art facilities first-hand.

The dates for upcoming open days include:

June 28 — national open day

July 26 — national open day

August 30 — national open day

October 4 — national open day

November 29 — national application day

Thrive, both personally and academically

Eduvos is invested in student success both during and after their studies. The Employability Centre supports students with career fairs, networking events, and partnerships with top employers. As a result, Eduvos graduates are known for being adaptable, confident, and job-ready.

Eduvos ensures students are equipped to thrive, both personally and academically. That’s why wellness and future-readiness are built into the learning experience. Through its partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, students have access to vital mental health support.