Eduvos NMB reimagines higher education for real-world success
With a focus on industry-relevant learning, SA’s Best Private Higher Education Provider is dedicated to helping students thrive — both personally and academically.
Eduvos Nelson Mandela Bay is where purpose meets potential.
Named “SA’s Best Private Higher Education Provider” by PMR.africa for two years running, Eduvos is reimagining higher education to prepare students for real-world success.
With a student-first approach and a strong focus on industry-relevant learning, Eduvos is committed to shaping potential, student by student, towards Africa’s prosperity.
At the Nelson Mandela Bay campus, students can choose from more than 20 qualifications, internationally recognised in Commerce, Humanities, Information Technology, and Law.
All qualifications are fully accredited by the Council on Higher Education, and Eduvos takes immense pride in maintaining high academic standards. Eduvos is also proudly accredited by the British Accreditation Council, a global benchmark of academic excellence.
Start your studies when it suits you
Recognising that every student’s journey is different, Eduvos provides four enrolment intakes throughout the year, giving students the flexibility to begin their studies when it suits them best.
The remaining 2025 intake dates are:
- Block 3: July 21
- Block 4: September 29
For those now in matric, you can secure your future ahead of time and pre-enrol for 2026.
Attend an Eduvos open day
To help prospective students explore their options, Eduvos Nelson Mandela Bay invites learners, parents, guardians, and sponsors to join one of its upcoming open days. These events are the perfect opportunity to:
- Learn more about Eduvos’s accredited and internationally recognised qualifications.
- Connect with expert student advisers for personalised career guidance.
- Experience the campus and its state-of-the-art facilities first-hand.
The dates for upcoming open days include:
- June 28 — national open day
- July 26 — national open day
- August 30 — national open day
- October 4 — national open day
- November 29 — national application day
Thrive, both personally and academically
Eduvos is invested in student success both during and after their studies. The Employability Centre supports students with career fairs, networking events, and partnerships with top employers. As a result, Eduvos graduates are known for being adaptable, confident, and job-ready.
Eduvos ensures students are equipped to thrive, both personally and academically. That’s why wellness and future-readiness are built into the learning experience. Through its partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, students have access to vital mental health support.
Eduvos also stays ahead of the curve by integrating AI literacy into its curriculum, preparing students to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.
Beyond the classroom, students can engage in dynamic experiences like Esports, where they compete in campus leagues and national events such as Comic Con Africa and rAge Expo. These opportunities build more than just excitement, they help students develop essential skills like strategic thinking, teamwork, and leadership that set them apart in any industry.
Eduvos Nelson Mandela Bay is more than just a place to earn a qualification. It’s where students grow into future leaders.
To learn more, visit the Eduvos website.
This article was sponsored by Eduvos.