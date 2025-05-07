Lifestyle

Today marks 180 years of serving our community

07 May 2025
The Herald — the oldest existing daily newspaper in SA — celebrates a significant milestone today, May 7.

We owe this all to YOU for your unwavering support. 

Here’s to celebrating a sense of community and connection.

To the people, places, and events that have shaped our 180-year journey.

To courageous and fearless journalism. Most importantly, to embracing the power of storytelling as a catalyst for positive change.

To our dedicated readers, advertisers and stakeholders — thank you for your unwavering support.

We will continue to be a steadfast watchdog, a resonant voice, and a passionate advocate FOR YOU.

Here’s to many more years of serving our community!

#TheHerald180.

