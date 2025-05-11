FREE TO READ | Feeding the future

The world is a strange, ever-changing place these days, but one thing that remains constant is the need for food. Not just access to food, but access to safe food that nourishes our families.
Agriculture has always been the backbone of civilisation, feeding nations and fuelling economies, and while South Africa remains food secure as a country, the numerous policy discussions on a global level need to find practical solutions to address food security challenges at the household level. In this issue of Agriculture, we catch a glimpse of some of the people who are advocating for these policies on global forums – not only in terms of food security, but also in ensuring farmers have access to the latest agricultural technologies that can support this. In an era marked by erratic climate events, population growth and economic uncertainty, this is no easy task.
Technology and research must continue to drive efficiency, while ethical practices should ensure that agriculture remains a force for good. Later in this issue, we learn from various experts about how these agricultural technologies can work in harmony with nature to minimise agriculture’s impact on the environment, and we explore the measures in place to ensure the food that ultimately reaches our plates is safe to eat.
Agriculture doesn’t work in silos; it is an intricate and complex network of various role players working together for our sustenance – from smallholder farmers looking after their families and communities to large commercial entities providing job opportunities and livelihoods to many thousands – each producer with their own contribution and story to tell. We learn about one such story: a woman who made her way from a small subsistence farming operation to matching the production output of a commercial pig farm through passion and perseverance.
Food production is multidimensional, intricate and exceptionally rewarding, and the path toward a future where no one goes hungry lies in our collective commitment to sustainability. We should embrace this responsibility with the necessary passion and perseverance because the future of agriculture is the future of humanity itself.
Elriza Theron, EDITOR
