The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

16 May 2025

An Afternoon of Elegance at The Tank Room This Weekend | Featuring Boschendal Wine Estate

Join us for a distinguished wine tasting experience showcasing the celebrated Boschendal Wine Estate, a name synonymous with generations of winemaking excellence.

Immerse yourself in a curated selection of refined wines, served in an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication. Each pour offers a glimpse into Boschendal’s rich heritage of craftsmanship and character.

Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1 PM – 4 PM

Indulge in fine wines and great company because you deserve an afternoon well spent.

 Wines to sample:

  • Boschendal CC Brut
  • Boschendal CC Brut Rose NV
  • Boschendal 1685 Sauvignon Blanc
  • Boschendal 1685 Chardonnay
  • Boschendal 1685 Merlot
  • Boschendal 1685 Shiraz
  • Boschendal Nicolas

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

An Elegant Exploration with Rustenberg Wines 9–10 May 2025 | The Tank Room

Over the weekend of 9–10 May, The Tank Room proudly hosted an exclusive wine tasting in partnership with the esteemed Rustenberg Wines, a refined affair that delighted the senses and brought together 32 discerning wine enthusiasts.

Guests were treated to a curated selection of six exceptional wines, each pour offering a distinct expression of Rustenberg’s enduring legacy of craftsmanship, character, and terroir.

To gauge the experience, feedback was gathered using a trusted 5-point Likert scale. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with guests sharing thoughtful praise and enthusiastic impressions throughout the event.

Top-Rated Wines (Scoring 4 and Above):

  • Rustenberg John X Merriman 2022
  • Rustenberg Five Soldiers Chardonnay 2023
  • Rustenberg Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

These standout selections captivated attendees and reaffirmed Rustenberg’s reputation for producing wines of remarkable quality and distinction.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and shared appreciation of fine wine.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

 

