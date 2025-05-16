An Elegant Exploration with Rustenberg Wines 9–10 May 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of 9–10 May, The Tank Room proudly hosted an exclusive wine tasting in partnership with the esteemed Rustenberg Wines, a refined affair that delighted the senses and brought together 32 discerning wine enthusiasts.
Guests were treated to a curated selection of six exceptional wines, each pour offering a distinct expression of Rustenberg’s enduring legacy of craftsmanship, character, and terroir.
To gauge the experience, feedback was gathered using a trusted 5-point Likert scale. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with guests sharing thoughtful praise and enthusiastic impressions throughout the event.
Top-Rated Wines (Scoring 4 and Above):
- Rustenberg John X Merriman 2022
- Rustenberg Five Soldiers Chardonnay 2023
- Rustenberg Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
These standout selections captivated attendees and reaffirmed Rustenberg’s reputation for producing wines of remarkable quality and distinction.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and shared appreciation of fine wine.
Sponsored
The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials
Advertisement
An Afternoon of Elegance at The Tank Room This Weekend | Featuring Boschendal Wine Estate
Join us for a distinguished wine tasting experience showcasing the celebrated Boschendal Wine Estate, a name synonymous with generations of winemaking excellence.
Immerse yourself in a curated selection of refined wines, served in an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication. Each pour offers a glimpse into Boschendal’s rich heritage of craftsmanship and character.
Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1 PM – 4 PM
Indulge in fine wines and great company because you deserve an afternoon well spent.
Wines to sample:
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
An Elegant Exploration with Rustenberg Wines 9–10 May 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of 9–10 May, The Tank Room proudly hosted an exclusive wine tasting in partnership with the esteemed Rustenberg Wines, a refined affair that delighted the senses and brought together 32 discerning wine enthusiasts.
Guests were treated to a curated selection of six exceptional wines, each pour offering a distinct expression of Rustenberg’s enduring legacy of craftsmanship, character, and terroir.
To gauge the experience, feedback was gathered using a trusted 5-point Likert scale. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with guests sharing thoughtful praise and enthusiastic impressions throughout the event.
Top-Rated Wines (Scoring 4 and Above):
These standout selections captivated attendees and reaffirmed Rustenberg’s reputation for producing wines of remarkable quality and distinction.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and shared appreciation of fine wine.
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 15 May to 18 May 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure