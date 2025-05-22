Youth Day Competition: Share Your Voice and Win with The Herald

Students and young creatives across Nelson Mandela Bay are invited to showcase their talent and win exciting prizes by entering The Herald’s annual Youth Day Art and Creative Writing Competition.
Winning entries will be featured in The Herald Youth Day supplement, available with The Herald newspaper on Friday June 13th.
The submission deadline has been extended, and students can now submit their entries until June 4th.
Under the theme “By the Youth, For the Youth,” the competition provides a platform for scholars and university students to express their views, share their stories, and highlight the issues they care about—through art, poetry, and prose.
Selected winners will have their work published in The Herald supplement, reaching a wide audience across the region.
Competition Categories and Themes
Entries should align with one or more of the following themes:
- Challenges faced by youth (e.g. peer pressure, social media, stereotypes, substance abuse)
- Career choices and socio-economic influences
- Crime, unemployment, and poverty
- Environmental issues
- A letter from the youth
- Youth interests (e.g. sport, music, culture)
Submission Guidelines
Articles
- Open to students from Grade 8 to tertiary level
- 400 to 1,000 words
- Submit as a Word document
Creative Writing / Poetry
- Open to students from Grade 3 to Grade 12
- Maximum 400 words
- Submit as a Word document
Drawings / Art
- Open to students from Grade 3 to Grade 12
- Submit as a high-resolution, full-colour JPEG or PDF
All entries must include the student’s full name, grade, age, and school, and must be emailed to ecads@arena.africa by 4 June 2025.
Terms and Conditions
No foul language, derogatory statements, or inaccurate statistics will be accepted. The judges’ decision is final. By entering, participants grant The Herald permission to publish their work in the Youth Day supplement.
Don’t miss this opportunity to inspire others and have your voice heard. Let your creativity shine—your story could be the one that makes a difference.
