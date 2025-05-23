The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

An Elegant Exploration with Boscendal Wines 16-17 May 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of 16-17 May, The Tank Room proudly hosted an exclusive wine tasting in partnership with the esteemed Boschendal Wines, a refined affair that delighted the senses and brought together 25 discerning wine enthusiasts.
Guests were treated to a curated selection of seven exceptional wines, each pour offering a distinct expression of Boschendal’s enduring legacy of craftsmanship, character, and terroir.
To gauge the experience, feedback was gathered using a trusted 5-point Likert scale. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with guests sharing thoughtful praise and enthusiastic impressions throughout the event.
Top-Rated Wines (Scoring 4 and Above):
- Boschendal CC Brut NV
- Boschendal CC Brut Rose NV
- Boschendal 1685 Chardonnay 2022
- Boschendal 1685 Merlot 2021
- Boschendal 1685 Shiraz 2020
- Boschendal Nicolas 2022
These standout selections captivated attendees and reaffirmed Boschendal’s reputation for producing wines of remarkable quality and distinction.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and shared appreciation of fine wine.
An Afternoon of Elegance at The Tank Room This Weekend | Featuring Eeenzaamheid Wines
Join us for a distinguished wine tasting experience showcasing the celebrated Eenzaamheid wines, a name synonymous with generations of winemaking excellence.
Immerse yourself in a curated selection of refined wines, served in an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication. Each pour offers a glimpse into Eenzaamheid's rich heritage of craftsmanship and character.
Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1 PM – 4 PM
Indulge in fine wines and great company because you deserve an afternoon well spent.
Wines to sample:
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
