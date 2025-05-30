GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

FAMILY FUN DAY
Enjoy a fun family day at the carnival bazaar at Peter’s Congregational Church in Charlo on Saturday, from 8am to 1pm.
There will be a jumping castle, an obstacle play station, carnival games, live entertainment, a variety of stalls, and much more.
Inquiries: Rev Errol, 082-575-7623
FUNDRAISERS
Get competitive at Eddie Macs@VP at a music bingo night on Friday, at 6.30pm for 7pm.
This is a fundraiser for Ethan and Diallo as they head to Florida.
Tickets cost R100 per person. There are prizes to be won, as well as a lucky draw.
A cash bar and limited menu will be available on the night.
Bookings: Danielle, 082-696-6664 or Sharon, 082-673-2154
At the same venue on Saturday, there will be a music trivia fundraiser in aid of MJ’s team going to the SA Judo Championships in July.
The trivia starts at 6pm for 6.30pm.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight. There will also be raffles and prizes to be won.
Bookings: Lazette, 076-631-3001
MARKETS
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — come visit the one and only Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday June 14, from 9am to 2pm.
For the past eight years, the vendors have showcased favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor, vintage items, plenty of foods and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
The Gorge Market will take place on Sunday June 8, from 9am to 2pm, at Slipperfields.
Enjoy shopping for local, handmade items and artisanal goods.
A variety of foods, select handcrafted wood, leather and ceramic products, jewellery, unique creations and boutique clothing will be on sale.
There will also be pony rides for children and pets are welcome — all in a spectacular countryside setting.
TRAIN RIDES
Relive your childhood with your children on Sunday, from 10am to 12.45pm, at the Londt Park miniature train track in Stella Londt Drive, Fernglen.
Enjoy mini train rides around the track at R10 per person per ride.
This is hosted by the Port Elizabeth Model Locomotive Society.
Bring along a picnic basket, or purchase something from the kiosk.
GIVING BACK
The Walmer Renewal Association nonprofit is appealing to residents to join them on a clean up of Target Kloof on Saturday June 14, from 8.30am to 12 midday.
In addition to the work the association will be doing to fix up the area, volunteers are asked to get their hands dirty while beautifying the area.
Black bags will be provided, while residents are asked to please bring along heavy duty clippers, chainsaws, manual saws, spades and brooms if they can.
Visit the Walmer Renewal Association Facebook page for more information.
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
The Herald
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: FACEBOOK
The Herald
