The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

An Elegant Exploration with Eenzaamheid Wines 23 - 24 May 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of 23 – 24 May, The Tank Room played host to an exclusive wine tasting featuring the celebrated Eenzaamheid Wines, a refined affair that delighted the senses and brought together 38 discerning wine lovers.
Guests were invited to explore a curated selection of six exceptional wines, each pour offering a unique expression of Eenzaamheid’s enduring legacy of craftsmanship and character.
Feedback was collected using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, and the response was overwhelmingly positive, with thoughtful praise and enthusiastic impressions shared throughout the event.
Top-Rated Wines (Scoring 4 and Above):
- Eenzaamheid Shiraz 2022
- Eenzaamheid Pinotage 2023
- Eenzaamheid Chenin Blanc 2023
Each of these standout selections captured the attention and appreciation of our guests, reaffirming Eenzaamheid’s reputation for excellence.
We thank everyone who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance and discovery.
