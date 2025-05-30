Lifestyle

The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

30 May 2025

An Afternoon of Elegance at The Tank Room

Join us this weekend for a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the renowned Hartenberg Wines.

Explore a refined selection in an atmosphere of sophistication, where each pour reflects generations of winemaking excellence and character.

Entrance: R60

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Indulge in fine wines and good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent

 Wines to sample:

  • Hartenberg Lifestyle Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • Hartenberg Lifestyle Merlot 2020
  • Hartenberg Doorkeeper Merlot/Malbec 2022
  • Hartenberg Doorkeeper Shiraz, Mourvèdre, Grenache 2022
  • Hartenberg Doorkeeper Shiraz 2023
  • Hartenberg Lifestyle Cabernet Sauvignon / Shiraz 2021

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

An Elegant Exploration with Eenzaamheid Wines 23 - 24 May 2025 | The Tank Room

Over the weekend of 23 – 24 May, The Tank Room played host to an exclusive wine tasting featuring the celebrated Eenzaamheid Wines, a refined affair that delighted the senses and brought together 38 discerning wine lovers.

Guests were invited to explore a curated selection of six exceptional wines, each pour offering a unique expression of Eenzaamheid’s enduring legacy of craftsmanship and character.

Feedback was collected using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, and the response was overwhelmingly positive, with thoughtful praise and enthusiastic impressions shared throughout the event.

Top-Rated Wines (Scoring 4 and Above):

  • Eenzaamheid Shiraz 2022
  • Eenzaamheid Pinotage 2023
  • Eenzaamheid Chenin Blanc 2023

Each of these standout selections captured the attention and appreciation of our guests, reaffirming Eenzaamheid’s reputation for excellence.

We thank everyone who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance and discovery.

 

