What type of gin drinker are you?

Gin enthusiasts fall into distinct categories, each with their own rituals, preferences and approach to enjoying this beloved spirit.
Whether buying for yourself or choosing the perfect gift, what type of gin drinker you are — or they are — is important.
Musgrave Spirits has identified five different types:
The Botanical Scholar
This discerning drinker approaches gin like a fine wine connoisseur. They can identify juniper notes from across the room and debate the merits of citrus peel versus whole citrus in distillation.
The Botanical Scholar appreciates the art of gin-making and often enjoys the spirit neat or with just a splash of premium tonic to preserve the botanical complexity.
Perfect match: Musgrave Original with a splash of tonic and a squeeze of lemon for the Classic G&T.
The Adventure Seeker
Always ready to try the latest gin innovation, these drinkers embrace unusual botanicals and experimental flavours.
They’re the first to order that odd-sounding cocktail and love discovering gins that challenge conventional expectations.
Their home bar is a testing ground for new combinations and creative serves.
Perfect match: A Musgrave Original cocktail called Botanical Arrangement, made with blue Curacao liquor, Socks hibiscus syrup, 25ml whey (emulsifier), 25ml lime juice. Garnished with three sprigs of fresh lavender and lemon zest.
The Social Butterfly
Gin, for them, is about bringing people together. They host garden parties, weekend brunches, and impromptu gatherings where a well-crafted G&T is the social lubricant that gets conversations flowing.
They value approachable flavours that appeal to diverse palates and love gin that photographs well for their social media.
Perfect match: The Golden Pear cocktail. Made with 50ml Musgrave Original Gin, 37.5ml Socks pear syrup, 25ml lemon juice, dash of cardamom powder.
Shake all ingredients and strain into a glass topped with soda water. Garnish with a slice of fresh green pear.
The Cocktail Craftsperson
These gin lovers view their spirit as an ingredient in a larger symphony. They own professional bar tools, know the difference between stirring and shaking, and can craft everything from a perfect Negroni to innovative gin-based creations.
They seek gins that hold their own in complex cocktails, while complementing other ingredients.
Perfect match: Pretty in Pink cocktail made with 25ml Musgrave Pink Gin, 12.5ml Socks cherry-blossom syrup, 12.5ml lime juice and one small drop of pink food colouring.
Shake ingredients and double strain into a chilled flute, topped with sparkling wine.
Garnish with dried rose petals with hits of lumo pink (edible) glitter to be even more fancy.
The Nostalgic Romantic
This gin lover is drawn to heritage, tradition, and the stories that connect them to gin’s rich history.
They appreciate classic serves, vintage glassware, and gins that honour traditional production methods. Often attracted to brands with compelling origin stories or historical connections.
Perfect match: Spiced Tea Negroni, a play on one of the world’s most traditional gin cocktails.
Made with 35ml Musgrave Pink Gin, 25ml rosso vermouth (Martini), orange bitters, aromatic bitters, and garnished with one orange slice, half a cinnamon quill, two cloves, one star anise and warm sweet hibiscus tea.
The next time you select a gin, consider how you drink it, who you share it with, and what experience you are seeking.
After all, the best gin is always the one that perfectly matches the moment and the mindset of the person enjoying it.
What type of gin drinker are you?
